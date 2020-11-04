"Unfavorable" consequences if the government fails to release the salaries, syndicate official says

Shafaq News / The head of the Health Professions Syndicate, Alaa Al-Maliki, said on Wednesday that his syndicate will start organizing protests starting from next week if the government delays releasing the salaries.

Al-Maliki said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "We will organize protests next week with colleagues in all medical, health and administrative departments in coordination with all unions in the case of further delay in salaries' disbursement. This matter is a red line that cannot be crossed by the government or others."

Al-Maliki warned, "if the government fails to respond, the escalation will be stronger and unfavorable."

"The government creates crisis after crisis and follows the failure by another failure without delivering effective solutions that can pull the country out of the chaos," adding, "the country that has the largest oil reserves and its land is full of wealth, is unable to provide a sustenance to its people."

Al-Maliki described delaying salaries as something outside the scope of "humanity and profligacy", and held the government the liability of any reluctance in implementing its duties because the people cannot be fed to their "failed" political conflicts.