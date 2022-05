Shafaq News/ Dozens of unemployed graduates on Sunday blocked a vital bridge downtown Dhi Qar's capital city, Nasiriyah, to demand jobs.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators lodged burning tires in the middle of al-Zaytoun Bridge in an act of protest against the Lack of job opportunities in the public sector.

The demonstration causes heavy traffic jam in conjunction with the exams of the third elementary class.