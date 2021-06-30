Underdeveloped national grid disrupts the power supply, MP says

Shafaq News/ MP of the Parliamentary Committee for Monitoring the Government and Strategic Planning on Wednesday said that the disruption of power grid halts the delivery of adequate power supply to the citizens, indicating that the default is multifactorial.

Committee member, MP Muhammad al-Baldawi, "the default in the power grid is tripartite: production, transmission, and distribution. All of which need maintenance, renewing inverters, and cables."

"There are also issues between the Ministries of the government. From one side, the issue of supplying gas stations with gasoline and flared natural gas in vain."

"The attacks on power transmission towers are intended. They definitely has an impact on the security situation, given that electricity is crucial and essential for the most basic needs."

The lawmaker called the security authorities to double their efforts and identify the perpetrators, according to the statement.