Under the auspices of President Barzani and Plasscchaert, Kurdish parties convene in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The leaders of the Kurdish parties kicked off a secretive meeting with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, earlier today, Thursday.

The meeting held at the moment at the headquarters of the United Nations in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, Erbil, brings together a delegation from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), headed by Fadhel al-Mirani, and another from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), headed by Bafel Talabani.

Omar Sayyid Ali and Salah al-Din Babakr represented the Change (Gorran) Movement and the Kurdistan Islamic Union, respectively. Ali Bapir, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Movement, is also in the meeting along with Badriya Ibrahim, who is heading the delegation of the New Generation Movement.

Shafaq News Agency knew that the President of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, joined the meeting as soon as he returned from his visit to Zakho where he attended the commissioning ceremony of the cadets graduating from Zakho's military school.