Under a cloud, a figure close to Ammar al-Hakim dismissed from his position in CMC

Shafaq News/ The board of Iraq's Communication and Media Commission (CMC) voted on relieving Ali al-Muayad from his duties as the head of CMC's executive body, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the motives of CMC's border of Commissioners' decision remain undisclosed.

"So far, nobody has been named to replace al-Muayad," the source said.

Al-Muayad, who is known for his close ties with the head of al-Hekmah movement Ammar al-Hakim, has been in office since May 2021. He was assigned to the duties of CMC's Chief executive in lieu of Adel Salman per a cabinet order by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Per the uncoded power-sharing formula between the Iraqi parties, the Communication and Media Commission is a part of al-Hekmah movement's "share".