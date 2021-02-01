Umm Qasr port's authority seizes 14 million medical masks to be smuggled

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-01T20:31:03+0000

Shafaq News/ The Border Ports Authority seized 14 million smuggled medical masks in Umm Qasr port in Basra Governorate, far south of Iraq. In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Iraqi ports Authority said, "the authority of northern port of Umm Qasr managed to seize a container with unauthorized 700 medical mask boxes, more than 14 million masks." "A report of the seizures was filed to presented before the competent investigating judge to take the necessary legal measures," the statement said.

related

Bomb Team removes the mine attached to the hull

Date: 2021-01-02 13:44:45