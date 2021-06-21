Ukrainian businessmen to visit Iraq soon

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, at a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, assured Baghdad that Kyiv will remain a reliable guarantor of Iraqi food security.

According to the MFA press service, during the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, the ministers discussed the development of trade, in particular the increase in the volume of Ukrainian agricultural exports to Iraq.

According to Open4business.com, on Kuleba’s initiative, a delegation of Ukrainian entrepreneurs will visit Iraq to look for new trade opportunities between the countries. Kuleba said Ukraine will remain a reliable guarantor of food security for Iraq, an important trading partner in the Middle East region.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy expressed support for Iraq’s efforts in the fight against terrorism. The sides paid special attention to the issue of protecting the rights of Ukrainian citizens on the territory of Iraq.

Kuleba also expressed his readiness to work together to increase the number of Iraqi students in Ukrainian educational institutions.