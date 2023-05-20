Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Attend G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan

Shafaq News/ The Japanese Foreign Ministry has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Zelensky is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his stay. He will also participate in a peace and security session alongside the Group of Seven leaders and other invited countries.

The leaders of the G7 have shown a particular interest in Ukraine during the summit, which spans three days in Hiroshima. They are expected to state economic security, focusing on the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine on low-income countries.

The leaders have pledged to tighten export restrictions to Russia that could aid its military efforts and prevent sanctions circumvention. The limits would target exports of industrial machinery, tools, and technology, while efforts would be made to curb Russian revenues from trade in minerals and diamonds.

Yesterday, Zelensky participated in the Arab Summit in Jeddah. It was his first visit to the Middle East since the beginning of the war with Russia in February 2022.

On Twitter, Zelensky expressed his goal of strengthening bilateral relations between Ukraine and the Arab world by participating in the Arab League summit.