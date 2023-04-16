Ukrainian Foreign Minister visits Baghdad tomorrow

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, will be visiting the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, tomorrow.
According to Ahmad al-Sahhaf, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Kuleba's visit aims to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and consulting on how to deal with various regional and international challenges in the area.
Al-Sahhaf further stated that Kuleba will be meeting with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during his visit.