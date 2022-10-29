Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Ukrainian Caligula steals the show at Baghdad's Theater Festival

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-29T06:47:55+0000
Ukrainian Caligula steals the show at Baghdad's Theater Festival

Shafaq News/ The Ukrainian show (Caligula) directed by Alexander Kovshan won the award for the best integrated show at the third session of the Baghdad International Theater Festival, which came to a close today, Friday.

The show’s hero, Maxim Sterlik, won the best actor award at the festival.

The Tunisian show (last time) won three awards: Best Directing, Best Theatrical Script by Wafaa Taboubi, and Best Actress for Maryam Ben Hamida.

The scenography award was won by Tariq Al-Rebah for the Moroccan show (Sha Ta Ra), while the best collective performance award went to the Iraqi show (Talqat Al-Rahma), written and directed by Mohamed Moayed.

The awards were announced at the closing ceremony held at the National Theater in Baghdad, which included a musical performance by the National Ensemble for Iraqi Musical Heritage led by Maestro Alaa Majid.

The festival, which was held under the slogan (Because Theater Lights Life), presented over nine nights more than 20 performances from Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Oman, Bahrain, France, Belgium, Iran, Ukraine and Russia.

In this session, the festival honored Iraqi artists Sami Kaftan, Salima Khudair, Fawzia Aref, Khaleda Majid, Media Raouf, director Makhlid Rasim Al-Jumaili, writer Ali Abdel Nabi Al-Zaidi, in addition to Jordanian actress Abeer Issa and Tunisian actress Dalila Muftahi.

related

An explosion in Sadr city

Date: 2021-06-30 16:47:58
An explosion in Sadr city

Official injured in an IED blast targeting a Coalition convoy in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-15 14:39:23
Official injured in an IED blast targeting a Coalition convoy in Baghdad

Al-Sadr supporters storm the Green Zone

Date: 2022-07-30 09:41:41
Al-Sadr supporters storm the Green Zone

A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Date: 2021-04-24 21:13:52
A large fire at a hospital in Baghdad kills a patient, wounds others

Protesters close a ministry in Baghdad

Date: 2020-03-09 12:54:57
Protesters close a ministry in Baghdad

official statements: 240 injuries and 141 arrests in the second day of the demonstrations

Date: 2020-10-26 17:55:45
official statements: 240 injuries and 141 arrests in the second day of the demonstrations

Civilian killed in an armed attack in Baghdad

Date: 2021-08-17 10:56:33
Civilian killed in an armed attack in Baghdad

Thousands gather in Soleimani’s first anniversary in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-03 14:04:46
Thousands gather in Soleimani’s first anniversary in Baghdad