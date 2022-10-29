Ukrainian Caligula steals the show at Baghdad's Theater Festival

Shafaq News/ The Ukrainian show (Caligula) directed by Alexander Kovshan won the award for the best integrated show at the third session of the Baghdad International Theater Festival, which came to a close today, Friday.

The show’s hero, Maxim Sterlik, won the best actor award at the festival.

The Tunisian show (last time) won three awards: Best Directing, Best Theatrical Script by Wafaa Taboubi, and Best Actress for Maryam Ben Hamida.

The scenography award was won by Tariq Al-Rebah for the Moroccan show (Sha Ta Ra), while the best collective performance award went to the Iraqi show (Talqat Al-Rahma), written and directed by Mohamed Moayed.

The awards were announced at the closing ceremony held at the National Theater in Baghdad, which included a musical performance by the National Ensemble for Iraqi Musical Heritage led by Maestro Alaa Majid.

The festival, which was held under the slogan (Because Theater Lights Life), presented over nine nights more than 20 performances from Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Palestine, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Oman, Bahrain, France, Belgium, Iran, Ukraine and Russia.

In this session, the festival honored Iraqi artists Sami Kaftan, Salima Khudair, Fawzia Aref, Khaleda Majid, Media Raouf, director Makhlid Rasim Al-Jumaili, writer Ali Abdel Nabi Al-Zaidi, in addition to Jordanian actress Abeer Issa and Tunisian actress Dalila Muftahi.