Ukraine's Zelensky Invites Iraqi Prime Minister to Visit Kyiv

Shafaq News/ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad S. al-Sudani to visit Ukraine during their meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab Summit.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized the importance of diplomatic methods and providing opportunities for dialogue to achieve a peaceful resolution in Ukraine. Furthermore, he noted the need to establish security, peace, and avoid further escalation in the region.

President Zelensky expressed Ukraine's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Iraq in various fields. He praised Iraq's crucial role in the region and acknowledged its efforts to support security and stability.