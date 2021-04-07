Report

Hussein: we look forward to enhancing relations with the U.S.

Date: 2021-04-07T08:21:08+0000
Hussein: we look forward to enhancing relations with the U.S.

Shafaq News / Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, said today that his country is looking forward to strengthening relations with the U.S. at all levels through strategic dialogue between the two countries.

Hussein said in a statement, "We look forward to strengthening relations of mutual interest at all levels between Iraq and the United States of America."

The third round of the strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America is scheduled to start today to deal with security, economy, energy, and political issues and enhance cooperation in the fields of education and culture. However, the Iraqi Parliament calls to focus on scheduling the removal of foreign forces from the country.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, tweeted yesterday, " I am looking forward to speaking to my Iraqi counterpart, Dr. Fuad Hussein, tomorrow at the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue. We will review progress in every area of our broad and strategic partnership."

