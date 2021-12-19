Report

USD/IQD maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-19
USD/IQD maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) conserved yesterday's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) in Baghdad and Erbil at the opening of the market today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,900 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, opening rates of the USD against IQD did not change as well, with the buying and selling rates settling at 148,050 and 147,900 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

