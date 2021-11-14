USD/IQD exchange rates slide in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,200 IQD to 100, 100 IQD below Saturday.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148750 and 147750 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the USD exchange also registered a slight decline, settling at buying and selling rates of 148,600 and 148,200 IQD for every 100 USD, respectively.