USD/IQD exchange rates ebbed in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-19T10:02:03+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates ebbed in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147,700 IQD to 100, 50 IQD below Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,000 and 147,000 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 147,800 and 147,600 IQD to 100 USD.

