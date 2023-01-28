USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 162,100 IQD to 100, 110 IQD above yesterday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the USD selling and buying rates in the parallel markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 163,000 and 161,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates settled at 162,800 and 162,775 IQD to 100, respectively.