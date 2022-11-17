USAID calls for including the Yezidis in the Sinjar agreement

Shafaq News/ USAID chief, Samantha Power, on Thursday met with Nadia Murad, co-recipient of the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize, UNODC Goodwill Ambassador, and founder of Nadia's Initiative, to discuss support for Yezidis and other survivors of atrocities in Iraq and Syria, women's empowerment, survivor-centered support, and post-conflict development.

According to the USAID statement, Power emphasized the U.S government's continued advocacy in Iraq to include Yezidi communities in the implementation of the Sinjar Agreement to ensure the agreement addresses community needs, protects citizens' rights, and promotes safe, voluntary, and durable returns.

Power and Murad also discussed the challenges faced by Yezidis living in camps, including al-Hol, and the need to help communities rebuild their lives.

Administrator Power "thanked Nadia's Initiative for the organization's ongoing partnership and recognized Murad for being a member of USAID’s Advisory Committee on Voluntary Foreign Aid."