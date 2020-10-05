USA pushes for Government-Resistance Clash in Iraq

Shafaq News / Al-Fatih Coalition, led by Hadi Al-Amiri, considered today, Monday, that the new missile attacks are part of a "plan" to hit the "resistance" factions.

The deputy of the coalition, Uday Shaalan, told Shafaq News agency, "Rocket attacks renewed in Baghdad, after more than ten days, due to the poor performance of the security and intelligence forces,” considering them as a part of a “plot” against the “resistance factions”, which are innocent of carrying out these operations."

Shaalan accused "parties” including the United States of pushing the Iraqi government to clash with the resistance factions."

Earlier, A security source said that two Katyusha rockets targeted the Baghdad airport while a third fired on a house in Jadriya neighborhood, which is close to the Green Zone.

The United States blames a series of rocket attacks near or on bases hosting its troops this year on Iran-aligned militia groups, although those groups have not claimed them.

Tension between the United States and Iran has ramped up over the last year, culminating in the U.S. killing of Iranian military mastermind Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s PMF deputy chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a drone strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.