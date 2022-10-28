Report

US welcomes al-Sudani's commitment to bringing weapons under the control of state

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-28T06:14:16+0000
Shafaq News/ The United States congratulates Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia'a al-Sudani on forming the new Iraqi government.

"We look forward to working with him and his government on the range of our shared interests, from improving services for the Iraqi people to ensuring a safe, stable, and sovereign Iraq as outlined in our Strategic Framework Agreement." The spokesman for the US Department of State said in a statement.

"The Iraqi people deserve economic opportunity, an end to corruption, and improved public services." He added.

Price said the United States welcomes al-Sudani's commitment to bringing weapons under the control of official and legitimate "state institutions. "We share the Iraqi government's interest in preserving stability and security."

"The United States stands ready to work with the Iraqi government and people to confront Iraq's challenges together, from improving respect for human rights to addressing climate change and improving economic opportunities for a growing population. Iraq has a partner in the United States as it moves forward with reforms." Price concluded.

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament voted by an absolute majority for the ministerial program and cabinet of Al-Sudani.

In his government agenda submitted earlier to parliament, Al Sudani said he was forming "a coalition government based on the national partnership principle."

The Prime Minister "promised" the Iraqis to exert "all possible efforts to succeed in addressing the challenges."

