US warns citizens of traveling to Iraq due to the outbreak of COVID-19

Shafaq News / The US advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq to avoid “kidnappings, terrorism and armed conflicts."

The State Department published a statement in which it said, "Do not travel to Iraq due to terrorism, kidnapping, armed conflict, civil unrest, COVID-19, and Mission Iraq’s limited capacity to provide support to U.S. citizens."

The statement warned, "Read the Department of State’s COVID-19 page before you plan any international travel."

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Iraq due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country", it added.

The statement noted, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC's specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers."