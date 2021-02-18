US to continue fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria, Pentagon Spokesman

Shafaq News/ Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said on Thursday the US forces will continue fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Kirby stressed that the operations of US forces in Iraq and Syria focus on the threat posed by ISIS, therefore the United Stated is working closely with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to defeat the terrorist group, He said.

Earlier, Kirby condemned the attack that killed one American in Erbil and wounded others. Austin spoke to his Iraqi counterpart and offered “whatever help they may need to find the perpetrators. So far there has been no request for aid.”