US steps up security measures at Ain Assad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-16T18:14:11+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source in "Ain Assad" airbase in al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq, said on Tuesday that the American forces in the base intensified the security measures in the wake of the attack that targeted the Global Coalition base in Erbil that killed a civilian and injured nine other, including a US soldier. The source told Shafaq News agency, "US forces in western al-Anbar intensified the aerial reconnaissance operation in the sky of the areas near the base, launched a surveillance balloon in the southern part of the base adjacent to the Euphrates River, and stepped up Iraqi army patrols." The source added, "the American forces tightened inspection and verification procedures for all affiliates and workers entering the base and prevented many workers from entering the base until further notice."

related

A double explosion targets a Global Coalition's truck in northern Iraq

Date: 2021-01-18 18:05:12

The Global coalition owes two Iraqi hotels +54.5 billion dinars, MP says

Date: 2021-01-24 12:17:53

Global Coalition Air Strikes against ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-01-27 12:10:53

An IED explosion in a convoy of the Global Coalition

Date: 2021-02-04 10:44:16

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Baghdad

Date: 2021-02-11 11:35:09