US reiterates commitment to supporting Iraq's stability
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-10-03T07:26:32+0000
Shafaq News/ The United States said it is committed to supporting Iraq's security, stability, and prosperity, its embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on the Iraqi Independence Day.
"The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad wishes the people of Iraq the very best on your Independence Day," the US embassy said in a brief Facebook post on Monday.
"The United States stands with the Iraqi people in supporting a stable, secure, and prosperous future for Iraq," it concluded.
