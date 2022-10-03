US reiterates commitment to supporting Iraq's stability

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-03T07:26:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The United States said it is committed to supporting Iraq's security, stability, and prosperity, its embassy in Baghdad said in a statement on the Iraqi Independence Day. "The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad wishes the people of Iraq the very best on your Independence Day," the US embassy said in a brief Facebook post on Monday. "The United States stands with the Iraqi people in supporting a stable, secure, and prosperous future for Iraq," it concluded.

