US patrols roam the Derik villages

Shafaq News / The US forces Patrols roamed in the Derik villages, in the far north-east of Syria.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that a US patrol set off from Romaylan and headed to the northern countryside of Derik.

He pointed out that the patrol consisted of four armored vehicles with no aerial coverage.

The correspondent added that a second patrol, consisting of four vehicles supported by two helicopters, headed to the gas field to the north of Romaylan, where it stationed for an hour then returned.

On March 5, the US forces conducted patrols in the northern villages of the city of Derik in the oil regions.