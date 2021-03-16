US might attack the sites where the rockets were launched on Balad airbase

Shafaq News/ US forces said it might bomb the site where the rockets landed in Balad airbase, a source revealed.

Seven rockets hit the military airbase of Balad north of Baghdad yesterday, Monday, without causing casualties.

Three additional rockets fell outside the Balad airbase and caused damage to a civilian house, with no casualties reported.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials have said are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the US forces command located the sites from which the rockets were launched near Tigris borders with Saladin.