US-led Coalition reveals new details about Al Asad Airbase attack

Shafaq News/ Official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Col. Wayne Marotto revealed new details about the rockets attacks that hit Al-Asad Air base.

“Initial report: 10 IDF rockets targeted an Iraqi military base, Al Asad Airbase, hosting Coalition troops, on March 03, 2021 at approx 7:20 a.m. (Iraqi time). Iraqi SF are leading the response & investigation. Further information will be released as it becomes available.” Marotto said in a tweet.

For its part, the Iraqi Security Media Cell said in a statement today that ten Grad rockets fell on the Ain Al-Asad air base this morning, without any losses.

The statement noted that the security forces found the rocket launcher, which is confirmed by a security source who told Shafaq News Agency that the Rocket launcher was found in a Kia vehicle in Al-Dulab area, west of Heet district, north of Ramadi.

Shafaq News Agency obtained exclusive photos showing a small truck carrying a rocket launcher hidden in the back of the Vehicle.

No other information on any damage or casualties from the attack.

No one claims responsibility so far

Ain Al-Asad is an Iraqi Armed Forces and United States Armed Forces base located in Al Anbar Governorate of western Iraq, approximately 180km west of Baghdad.

The base is also used by British Armed Forces in Iraq. It was originally known as Qadisiyah Airbase. It was the second largest US military airbase in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.