Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US-led Coalition denied what Iraqi factions claimed that an army convoy had been targeted in Syria.

Earlier today, a little-known Iraqi Shi'ite militia group named Ashab al-Kahf had said that it destroyed a US military convoy on the Syrian territory.

In brief, the Global Coalition said, "information claimed by militias that they are adopting the operation of targeting an American military convoy in Syria do not reflect reality."