US-led Coalition launched about 133 strikes in the past ten days in Qara Gogh Mountains

Date: 2021-03-20T21:10:10+0000
Shafaq News / the Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Saturday that ISIS strongholds were destroyed in the Qara Gogh Mountains.

The cell said in a statement, “In coordination with the Joint Operations Command and the Counter-Terrorism Service, the US-led Coalition launched about 133 strikes in the past ten days in the Qara Gogh Mountains within the Nineveh operations sector.”

“61 Strongholds and 24 caves were destroyed, and terrorists were killed during the operation.” The statement added.

In another statement, the cell said, a joint security force found three terrorist hideouts in elbou Shahab in Tarmiyah district.”

“An explosive device, a kilogram of ammonia nitrate, 3 kilograms of C4 and 3 kilograms of sulfur were seized"

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

