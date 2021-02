Shafaq News / The Security Media Cell announced, on Wednesday, that two ISIS members were killed by the US-led Coalition aircraft in the Hemrin Mountain near Kirkuk Governorate.

A statement by the cell said the operation was launched in coordination of the Joint Operations Command.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.