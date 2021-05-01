US-led Coalition delivers the Iraqi Army 83 vehicles as a part of supporting Iraq in confronting ISIS

Shafaq News / the US-led Coalition delivered on Saturday dozens of vehicles to the Iraqi army, as a part of the Coalition Support to Iraq in confronting ISIS.

A source in the Coalition told Shafaq News Agency that, "The deputy commander of the 1st Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Hassan Muhammad Zaidan, received from the International Coalition Forces 83 vehicles at Ain Al-Asad Airbase."

On Friday, a source in the Operation Inherent Resolve stated that the Global Coalition had delivered 60 ambulances to the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service at Ain Al-Asad Air Base.