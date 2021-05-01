Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US-led Coalition delivers the Iraqi Army 83 vehicles as a part of supporting Iraq in confronting ISIS

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-01T19:52:02+0000
US-led Coalition delivers the Iraqi Army 83 vehicles as a part of supporting Iraq in confronting ISIS

Shafaq News / the US-led Coalition delivered on Saturday dozens of vehicles to the Iraqi army, as a part of the Coalition Support to Iraq in confronting ISIS.

A source in the Coalition told Shafaq News Agency that, "The deputy commander of the 1st Infantry Division, Brig. Gen. Hassan Muhammad Zaidan, received from the International Coalition Forces 83 vehicles at Ain Al-Asad Airbase."

On Friday, a source in the Operation Inherent Resolve stated that the Global Coalition had delivered 60 ambulances to the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service at Ain Al-Asad Air Base.

related

Iraqi air strikes hit ISIS sites in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-18 10:07:06
Iraqi air strikes hit ISIS sites in Kirkuk

Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Date: 2019-09-03 11:27:29
Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Three men are released from ISIS for 150 thousands dollars

Date: 2020-09-23 11:26:16
Three men are released from ISIS for 150 thousands dollars

Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

Date: 2020-05-31 14:16:52
Baath party leads tribal rallies in Hawija to pursue ISIS

British fighter jets flew over Israel to strike ISIS sites in Erbil

Date: 2021-03-17 16:52:08
British fighter jets flew over Israel to strike ISIS sites in Erbil

Potential attacks might take place, Iraqi forces hunt down ISIS in two provinces

Date: 2020-05-07 12:11:16
Potential attacks might take place, Iraqi forces hunt down ISIS in two provinces

Three ISIS terrorists in the custody of CTS on the third day of the "Martyr's Revenge" operation

Date: 2021-01-24 11:24:42
Three ISIS terrorists in the custody of CTS on the third day of the "Martyr's Revenge" operation

Iraqi intelligence arrests an ISIS member

Date: 2020-09-14 07:09:06
Iraqi intelligence arrests an ISIS member