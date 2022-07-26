US initiative and Iranian floods contribute to rising deaths from landmines

Shafaq News/ More than 150 persons have been killed in landmine blasts from the remnants of the Iraqi-Iranian war in the Mandali and Qazaniyah districts over the past few years, a local official in Diyala revealed on Tuesday.

"The blasts have also injured more than 70 in the districts," the administrator of the Qazaniyah district, Mazen al-Khozai, said, "landmines are scattered along a 30-km long strip between Qazaniyah and Iranian border. Similarly, landmines are ubiquitous in a 40-km strip between Mandali and the Iranian borders."

"Landmines are also prevalent in five remote villages at the borders of Diyala and Iran. The government and non-government organizations did nothing to resolve the issue."

"The incompetence of the Iraqi government bodies and the red tape procedures impede the resolution of the situation," he said, "non-government organizations have not taken the initiative so far."

"Farmers and shepherds sometimes do not abide by the banners warning of the landmines, which also contributes to the rise of mortalities."

"The US forces launched an initiative to buy landmines from the locals in the area, which prompted the latter to rush into the landmine fields without precautions."

"The floods from the Iranian territory also brought new landmines into Diyala," he added.