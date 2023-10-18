US forces thwarts drone attacks on military bases in Iraq

Shafaq News / The U.S. Central Command disclosed details regarding the successful interception of drone attacks targeting the "Ain al-Asad" and "Hareer" military bases in Iraq.

A statement released by the command revealed, "Our forces repelled two drone attacks in western Iraq, destroying one, and resulting in minor injuries among coalition forces."

The statement highlighted the destruction of a third drone in the Kurdistan Region, preventing any casualties or damages.

"We are at a heightened state of readiness, closely monitoring the situation in Iraq and the region. We want to reiterate that U.S. forces will defend against any threat", the statement added.