US forces shoot down drone near Ain Al-Assad base

Shafaq News/ American forces announced on Friday the interception of an unmanned aerial vehicle near Ain Al-Assad airbase in the western province of al-Anbar, Iraq.
According to Reuters, the United States stated that US forces in Iraq shot down an unmanned drone on Friday near the Ain Al-Assad airbase, which hosts American and other international troops in western Iraq.
A defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the drone was shot down a few kilometers away from the base, and there were no casualties reported.