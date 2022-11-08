US embassy on US citizen killing in Baghdad: closely monitoring the investigations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-08T17:28:32+0000

Shafaq News/ The US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday said it is keeping tabs on the Iraqi authorities' investigations into the killing of a US citizen in Baghdad yesterday. Inquiries have shown that the American was shot dead by at least two assailants in the bustling commercial area of al-Karrada, downtown Baghdad, after a failed abduction attempt. Immediately after the incident, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiya al-Sudani, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, ordered an investigation into the killing. "The US Mission to Iraq can confirm the death of a US citizen, Stephen Edward Troell, in Baghdad, Iraq," the embassy said in an official statement, "we are closely monitoring local authorities' investigation into the cause of death." "We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss and stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance," it concluded, "out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment." After the shooting, police leaked the slain American's identification cards. One of the IDs issued by an aid organization said he was an English teacher. The US State Department was aware of reports of an American killed in Iraq and was looking into them, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "We would, of course, notify the next of kin before making any public comments," Price said at a regular press briefing.

