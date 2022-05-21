Report

US embassy in Baghdad offers condolences on al-Nawab's death

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-21T21:04:47+0000
US embassy in Baghdad offers condolences on al-Nawab's death

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Saturday extended condolences on the death of the Iraqi poet, Mudhaffar al-Nawab, who passed away earlier this week at 88.

In a statement issued earlier today, the US embassy in Baghdad extended "condolences on the passing of the prominent Iraqi poet Mudhaffer Al-Nawab."

"Al-Nawab’s poetry gave voice to the aspirations of countless Iraqis and others around the world," the embassy said, "His legacy will live on in his verse. We join the Iraqi people in mourning his death, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones."

