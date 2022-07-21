US embassy in Baghdad condemns the Zakho bombardment

Shafaq News / The United States embassy in Baghdad condemned on Thursday the attack that targeted Duhok governorate yesterday.

The embassy said in a statement, "The United States condemns the attack yesterday in the Duhok province of Iraq, which killed and injured civilians."

"The killing of civilians is unacceptable, and all states must respect their obligations under international law, including obligations under international humanitarian law regarding the protection of civilians."

The statement concluded, "We extend our condolences to the families of those killed and our sympathies to those injured, and we maintain our strong support for Iraq's sovereignty and its security, stability, and prosperity, including that of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region."