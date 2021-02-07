US dollar prices rise on Baghdad and Erbil stock exchanges

Shafaq News / The dollar's exchange rate rose on the main stock exchange in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiyah Central Stock Exchanges in Baghdad registered 145,800 Iraqi dinars today for every 100 US dollars.

Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices rose in the exchange shops in Baghdad's local markets, where the selling price reached 146,250 Iraqi dinars, while the purchase prices reached 145,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the dollar's price also rose, as the selling price reached 145,800 dinars, while the purchase price amounted to 145,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.