Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

US congratulates Iraq for hosting "Khaliji 25"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-29T14:01:42+0000
US congratulates Iraq for hosting "Khaliji 25"

Shafaq News/ The United States Embassy in Baghdad congratulated Iraq for selecting the southern city of Basra for hosting the football Gulf Cup tournament "Khaliji 25".

The Embassy said in a statement today, Thursday, "The United States congratulates Iraq on it’s selection to host the Gulf Cup tournament."

"After a break of more than 40 years of absence, Basra was selected to host the 25th edition of this exciting soccer tournament, Gulf Cup 25."

"We are look forward to the event and we wish Iraq good luck!"

The Iraqi Ministry of Sports announced in April 26, 2020, that the Gulf football Federations voted unanimously to hold the 25th Gulf Cup tournament in Iraq.

related

Iraqi minister of interior holds a top-secret meeting in Basra

Date: 2020-08-20 07:48:04
Iraqi minister of interior holds a top-secret meeting in Basra

Integrity commission reveals a corruption in the ministry of transport

Date: 2020-09-12 14:19:59
Integrity commission reveals a corruption in the ministry of transport

Basra: decontaminated from radioactive material soon

Date: 2021-04-29 14:55:37
Basra: decontaminated from radioactive material soon

Al-Kadhimi from Washington to Basra

Date: 2020-08-22 17:02:34
Al-Kadhimi from Washington to Basra

Protests in Basra Demanding justice for killed demonstrators

Date: 2020-08-07 17:57:51
Protests in Basra Demanding justice for killed demonstrators

Covid-19: A senior leader in the Sadrist movement died today

Date: 2020-08-31 15:08:38
Covid-19: A senior leader in the Sadrist movement died today

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announces the completion of the Federal Supreme Court's formation

Date: 2021-03-29 17:23:43
The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council announces the completion of the Federal Supreme Court's formation

Basra identifies the "Truthful Promise" goals

Date: 2020-09-12 15:02:42
Basra identifies the "Truthful Promise" goals