US condemns recent Iranian attack on Erbil

Shafaq News / U.S. CENTCOM commander, Michael Kurilla, condemned the attack that targeted Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Kurilla said in a statement on Monday, "We condemn this evening's Iranian cross-border missile and unmanned aerial vehicle strikes near Erbil, Iraq.

"Such indiscriminate and illegal attacks place civilians at risk, violate Iraqi sovereignty, and jeopardize the hard-fought security and stability of Iraq and the Middle East."

Iran launched fresh strikes against Kurdish opposition groups based in Iraqi Kurdistan late Sunday, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard stated.