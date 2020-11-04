Report

US blocks Al-Ansar news website of Kata’ib Hezbollah

Date: 2020-11-04T14:54:11+0000
Shafaq News / US Authorities blocked Al-Ansar news website of Kata’ib Hezbollah.

On September 1, US blocked Al-Ittijah satellite channel related to Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Washington.

Kata'ib Hezbollah or Hezbollah Brigades is an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group which is part of the Popular Mobilization Forces that is supported by Iran.

U.S. officials blame Kata’ib Hezbollah for dozens of rocket attacks against U.S. installations in Iraq.

Kata’ib Hezbollah denies involvement, and some attacks have been claimed by smaller, little-known militias, though Iraqi officials believe these may be fronts for bigger groups.

