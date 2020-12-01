Report

US-backed operations in Al-Anbar desert

Date: 2020-12-01T20:26:27+0000
Shafaq News / An Iraqi military official in Al-Jazeera and Badia Operations Command revealed on Tuesday that the Iraqi forces had received US air support in the Ground operations in the areas of Wadi Houran, Thamil and Al-Abyad in Al-Anbar desert. 

The source told Shafaq News agency, "US-Led Coalition insured aerial view to the Iraqi forces during their operations in 40 km of rugged terrain in Badia and Al-Anbar desert."

Yesterday, Monday, the Iraqi Security Information Cell found 3 newly established caves, and military equipment and arms and arrested wanted people.

