US-backed operations in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News / An Iraqi military official in Al-Jazeera and Badia Operations Command revealed on Tuesday that the Iraqi forces had received US air support in the Ground operations in the areas of Wadi Houran, Thamil and Al-Abyad in Al-Anbar desert.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "US-Led Coalition insured aerial view to the Iraqi forces during their operations in 40 km of rugged terrain in Badia and Al-Anbar desert."

Yesterday, Monday, the Iraqi Security Information Cell found 3 newly established caves, and military equipment and arms and arrested wanted people.