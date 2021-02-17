Report

US and four European allies condemn Erbil attack

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-17T09:40:44+0000
US and four European allies condemn Erbil attack
Shafaq News/ The United States with Western European allies on Wednesday condemned the rocket attack on a U.S.-led military base in Erbil, the capital of Kurdistan Region, that left one civilian contractor dead and nine others injured.

"We the foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States of America condemn in the strongest terms the February 15 rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. We offer our condolences to the victims, their families, and the Iraqi people," the diplomats said in a joint statement.

Issued by the U.S. State Department, the statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken along with the other nations' top diplomats said they support the government of Iraq's investigation into the attack "with a view to holding accountable those responsible."

"We are united in our view that attacks on U.S. and coalition personnel and facilities will not be tolerated," they said.

On Monday night, coalition forces in Erbil, which resides in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, were attacked by a barrage of rockets, killing a non-U.S. civilian contractor and injuring eight other contractors and a U.S. service member.

