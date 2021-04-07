Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
US and Iraq commences the third round of the Strategic Dialogue
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-04-07T15:46:28+0000
Shafaq News/ US and Iraq kicked on the third round of the Strategic Dialogue via video conference today, Wednesday.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmad al-Sahhaf, "Minister Fuad Hussien and his counterpart Antony Blinken commenced the third round of the Strategic Dialogue."
The third round of the Strategic Dialogue will touch upon an array of issues, including security, energy, economy, and education.
related
COVID-19: 1135 new cases and 11 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2021-02-02 13:11:43
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today
Date: 2021-01-25 12:09:37
a "middle way" for election law disagreements
Date: 2020-08-03 13:40:47
A leader in PMF killed during an ISIS attack near Khanaqin
Date: 2020-03-10 11:53:32
ISIS continues attacking PMF and security forces in Diyala
Date: 2020-12-03 19:49:56
COVID-19: 3651 new cases and 90 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2020-09-06 13:59:34
The US grants the Iraqi army 30 armored vehicles
Date: 2020-12-30 06:57:50
COVID-19: 645 new cases and 9 fatalities in Iraq today
Date: 2021-01-17 13:16:13
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.