US and Iraq commences the third round of the Strategic Dialogue

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-07T15:46:28+0000

Shafaq News/ US and Iraq kicked on the third round of the Strategic Dialogue via video conference today, Wednesday. The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmad al-Sahhaf, "Minister Fuad Hussien and his counterpart Antony Blinken commenced the third round of the Strategic Dialogue." The third round of the Strategic Dialogue will touch upon an array of issues, including security, energy, economy, and education.

