US ambassador meets with al-Halbousi

Shafaq News / U.S. Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, emphasized on Thursday the importance of having an independent judiciary that follows legal procedures and bases its decisions on the Iraqi constitution.

Romanowski welcomed her meeting with the head of the Iraqi judiciary council, Faiq Zidan, in a post on the X platform, noting that they discussed "recent developments and the security situation in Iraq."

Meanwhile, a statement from the Iraqi judiciary indicated that Zidan received Romanowski in the evening and discussed "cooperation between the two countries on legal matters of mutual interest."

Following this, the U.S. Ambassador announced her meeting with the Speaker of the House, Mohammed al-Halbousi, to "understand the recent developments and the security situation in Iraq," as per her post on the X platform.

Afterward, al-Halbousi discussed with the Turkish Ambassador to Iraq, Ali Rida Guney, the political situation in the country and the justifications behind the Federal Court's decision.