US ambassador hosts Iftar meal with Iraqi tribal sheikhs, diplomatic figures

Shafaq News/ US Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, recently invited Iraqi tribal sheikhs, leaders, and diplomatic figures for an iftar meal during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a tweet she shared earlier today, Romanowski said, "during the holy month of Ramadan, I am grateful to share this iftar meal with Iraqi tribal sheikhs and leaders whose perspectives are vital for building a stronger, stable, and more prosperous Iraq."

The Ambassador also expressed her delight at the presence of fellow diplomats, saying she "enjoyed joining [her] diplomatic colleagues at the Iftar."