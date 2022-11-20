Report

US ambassador commends Iraq's efforts to reveal the killers of Stephen Troell

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-20T18:42:43+0000
Shafaq News/ The US ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, on Sunday commended Iraq's efforts in revealing the killers of the US citizen Stephen Troell.

Romanowski's remarks came during a meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani in his office in Baghdad earlier today.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with his guest the US-Iraqi bilateral ties and cooperation prospects between the two countries.

The meeting touched upon the battle against terrorism, and the US role in offering advice and training for the Iraqi forces.

The US diplomat reiterated her country's commitment to developing the relation between Baghdad and Washington and commended the Iraqi authorities' efforts to reveal the identity of the US citizen Stephen Troell's killers.

