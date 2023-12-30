US allocates $73 mn to Iraq for service enhancement
Shafaq News / The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, revealed on Saturday the allocation of 73 million dollars to the Iraqi government to collaborate with civil society and enhance services.
Romanowski stated on X, "The Iraqi government's aim to support community engagement and effective local governance is a fundamental priority within the comprehensive US-Iraqi partnership."
She highlighted that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Middle East provided $73 million through the "Iraq Together" program to empower the government in partnering with civil society and local communities to improve public services.