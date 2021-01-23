US allocates 29 million $ to protect Iraq’ Green Zone

Shafaq News/ the US embassy in Baghdad revealed today Saturday that the United States allocated millions of dollars to secure the international Zone of Baghdad (Green Zone) in the Iraqi capital.

The Embassy said in a statement,

“The United States has committed nearly $20 Million in support to help the Government of Iraq secure the International Zone (IZ).

This support includes funding for a civil engineer team to conduct a thorough survey of the existing access points to the IZ and to develop plans for new gates.

Today Brigadier General John Teichert, U.S. Embassy’s Senior Defense Official, presented the final report from the survey team to staff Major General Hamid Mahdi Al Zuhairi, the commander of the Special Command Division.

This handover is an important milestone in the ongoing cooperative project to strengthen the security of Baghdad’s International Zone and to secure the Iraqi seat of government”

The American interests in Iraq have been a target for many years, U.S. officials blame Iran-backed factions for regular rocket attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq, including near the embassy in Baghdad.

No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.