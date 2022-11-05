US Secretary praises the "peaceful and democratic" procedure in electing the head of state in Iraq

Shafaq News / The US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, spoke with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to congratulate him on assuming his position.

According to the Iraqi Presidency, the US Secretary expressed happiness for the "peaceful and democratic" procedure in electing the head of state in Iraq and forming a government that would support the stabilization of security in Iraq, provide services to people, and improve the ties between the Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides stressed the importance of the "strategic alliance and cooperation between Iraq and the United States in combatting terrorism in Iraq and the region and the US support for the Iraqi people."

In turn, the Iraqi president discussed with Blinken the environmental problems and water scarcity in Iraq, noting that he would participate in the Sharm El-Sheikh Climate Implementation Summit (SCIS) scheduled for Monday, 7 and Tuesday, 8 November 2022."