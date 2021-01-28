US Secretary of State holds his first phone call with his Iraqi counterpart

Shafaq News / Secretary of State Antony Blinken held his first telephone call Thursday with Iraqi Minister of foreign affairs, Fouad Hussein, since the top US diplomat took office earlier this week.

Blinken conveyed condolences for a deadly twin suicide bombing claimed by ISIS last week that killed 32 victims and injured 110 others, while also addressing additional cooperation between the countries.

"The Secretary encouraged the Foreign Minister and the Iraqi government to continue efforts to address the demands of the Iraqi people for a more equitable and just nation, and expressed support for proposed early elections this year," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken pledged to continue to work with Foreign Minister Hussein on ways to address the economic challenges facing Iraq in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, on helping Iraq enact fundamental economic reforms, and enhancing U.S.-Iraq commercial ties to the benefit of both countries," added Price.